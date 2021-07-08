KwaNobuhle’s Lisakhanya Douw grabs Miss Teen crown

The Eastern Cape has retained the Miss Teen Commonwealth SA title, with KwaNobuhle’s Lisakhanya Douw, 19, bringing home the crown this week.



While outgoing title-holder Sino Rodrigues, 20, of Kariega, heaped praise on all finalists on her social media account before Monday’s announcement, little did she know at the time that the crown would return to the province...