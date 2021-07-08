NMU accounting graduates achieve almost 20% higher than national average
Nelson Mandela University accounting graduates achieved an 83% pass rate in the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants’ initial test of competence exam (ITC), despite the effects Covid-19 had on the 2020 academic year.
Nelson Mandela University (NMU) spokesperson Zandile Mbabela said the results had been released last week...
