Reinfection warning as third wave breaks

Shaken Bay residents tell of battling the virus up to three times

As Covid-19’s third wave envelops Nelson Mandela Bay, concern has arisen over an increase in reinfections among residents.



The metro now accounts for more than half the province’s infections, enough to confirm its third-wave status, but incidences of residents testing positive a second or even a third time are giving health authorities further headaches. ..