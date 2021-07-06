Bafana off to winning start
SA defeat Botswana 1-0 in Cosafa Cup at Bay stadium
Kagiso Malinga’s second-half goal saw Bafana Bafana kick off their Cosafa Cup campaign on a high with a 1-0 win against Botswana at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha yesterday. ..
