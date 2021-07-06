Nelson Mandela Bay officially hit by Covid-19 third wave

Nelson Mandela Bay is officially in the third wave of Covid-19.

This was announced by Eastern Cape health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth during a press conference on Tuesday morning.

As of July 4, the Eastern Cape had 4,769 cases, with the metro accounting for 2,728 of them. Meth said residents in the Bay were seemingly disregarding regulations.

“The Nelson Mandela Bay metro has been declared the first region that is in the third wave [in the Eastern Cape]," Meth said.

“What we’re seeing the metro we’ve seen in the first and second waves when it was declared a hotspot.

“It’s a very concerning situation because it seems our people in the region continue doing the same thing over and over again, leading to an unacceptably high number of cases,” she said.

“The rest of the province will be hit by the third wave in the next two weeks.”

Meth said the department was concerned that as of Sunday, only 584,306 people had registered for the vaccine, meaning the province would struggle to inoculate more than four million people and achieve herd immunity.

Only 379,126 people had been vaccinated in the province by Sunday.

“This is concerning because we are seeing signs of a virus that is fast running away from us, as was the case during the first and second wave in that [Bay] region.”