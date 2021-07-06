‘We will abide by whatever the court tells us to do’: Bheki Cele on Zuma’s arrest

Police minister Bheki Cele on Tuesday morning said that his ministry will abide by any action the court instructs them to take against former president Jacob Zuma.

This after the police ministry wrote to the Constitutional Court saying they will not enact the order pending the outcome of legal challenges to the apex court’s ruling — unless the court directs them otherwise.

“We are not lawyers, we are not in the courts. We are at the tail end, where we take instructions. That is the reason we say that we will still be bound by any direction the office of the chief justice has given to us.

“We are not saying we will sit and wait. We are saying we are looking at space for the things to be finalised. If not finalised, we are here to listen to what direction is given to us and we will take that direction.

“We will abide by the court. Whatever it tells us to do, we will do it,” Cele said during an interview on Newzroom Afrika.