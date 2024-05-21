News

Water-shedding turns the screws on small Eastern Cape towns

Lack of infrastructure upgrades and maintenance set to culminate in humanitarian crisis, DA warns

By Andisa Bonani - 21 May 2024

Water services management in several Eastern Cape municipalities is deteriorating to the point where access to water could soon become a humanitarian crisis without urgent infrastructure upgrades, particularly in small towns.

The warning was issued by DA MPL Vicky Knoetze, who visited 32 small towns, including Pearston, Komani, Makhanda, Cradock and Jansenville, in 11 municipalities recently...

