Eastern Cape business entities to fight Karpowership decision
Two Eastern Cape business organisations have vowed to appeal against the environment department’s decision to veto the Karpowership SA energy project.
In a joint statement on Monday, the Eastern Cape Maritime Business Chamber and the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Nelson Mandela Bay regional branch said the department’s decision, announced in June, was a bad one...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.