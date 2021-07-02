WATCH LIVE | Acting health minister Mmamoloko Kubayi gives update on Covid-19 vaccination rollout plan

With the third wave in full effect in SA and the introduction of the deadlier Covid-19 variant Delta also now in the country, government has said it needs all hands on deck to fight the virus.

The country has surpassed the three million mark for vaccination, now standing at 3,1555,717, but the number of Covid-19 cases keeps on rapidly rising. On Thursday alone, SA recorded 21,584 cases.

TimesLIVE