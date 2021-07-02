Eastern Cape DJ’s new show to debut on Channel O

Thanks to ‘The Next Level’ a solo party at home doesn’t sound half bad

Whether it is a form of lockdown therapy, an indoor party for one or a family turn-up you are looking for, Channel O’s newest music show is here to keep you company.



Pioneered by Eastern Cape DJ PH, real name Phind’Gcobe Madubela, The Next Level debuts on Channel O on Friday at 7pm...