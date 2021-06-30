Why are flights not banned under level 4 lockdown? Fikile Mbalula clears the air

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula said on Tuesday the government is not considering halting airline operations under alert level 4 lockdown as it has been advised they are not superspreaders.

Speaking at a media briefing by the national coronavirus command council (NCCC) about the heightened regulations, the minister said the government cannot afford to shut down the aviation industry as this would negatively affect the economy.

“We take advice on all health protocols from the ministry of health, NCCC and relevant health advisers. International and domestic airlines adhere to health protocols. All passengers are screened and advised to wear masks. We have been advised the aviation sector and airlines are not superspreaders,” said Mbalula.

“People need to travel for the economy to function so we can’t shut aviation again.”

The minister allayed fears around the ban on flights from India, which is being ravaged by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.