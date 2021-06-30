How Zimbabwe’s ‘WhatsApp classrooms’ are helping pupils learn during the pandemic

After finding out the challenges students were facing during the coronavirus pandemic, a young man from Zimbabwe started “WhatsApp Classrooms” to tutor pupils from home.

Maxwell Chimedza, 27, from Mbare, one of the oldest townships in Harare, started the WhatsApp classrooms for pupils who are sitting for Zimbabwe’s high school exams — the A-Levels. Chimedza is a top achiever, with 14 A-Level examination distinctions, but his family didn’t have the money to send him to university.

“As someone who could not get to university for lack of funds, I was confident I had the capacity and knowledge to help other students earn top grades in their examinations. I started the WhatsApp Classrooms in 2019, but it started gaining momentum in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.