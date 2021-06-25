If I’ve had Covid-19, do I still need to be vaccinated? 14 questions about Covid-19 answered

Should I do an antibody test after vaccination to confirm I have immunity?

This is not recommended by the MAC nor by other international bodies. Routine antibody tests are unreliable to establish vaccine-mediated immunity, although they may have a role in determining whether someone has previously been infected.

A negative antibody test after vaccination may not necessarily indicate a lack of immunity. In future, certain types of antibody tests might be used to indicate the need for repeat vaccination.

If I have had an antibody test which indicates I have antibodies, would I still need to quarantine if I have been in contact with an infected person?

Yes. The routine tests for antibodies are not reliable indicators of protective immunity. You could still get infected, especially if you were in contact with an infected person within four weeks after receiving your vaccination.

What side-effects can I expect from the vaccine?

Most people will not experience any side-effects. Some people may experience tenderness or a rash at the injection site. Occasionally, for a day or two and rarely longer, there may be a headache, feeling out of sorts, muscle pain or even a slight fever, which can be controlled with something like paracetamol.

However, if you are concerned about any adverse event you should report it to a health facility where you will receive treatment for the adverse event and the event will be reported.

Recipients should be aware of the possible association and seek immediate care for signs and symptoms suggestive of thrombocytopenia or thrombotic complications:

unremitting, severe headache occurring during this time frame;

focal neurologic symptoms such as weakness in legs, blurred vision and new onset seizures;

new onset, persistent and unexplained abdominal pain; and

chest pain, shortness of breath and/or leg pains.

All serious adverse events reported to the national department of health will be shared with the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) and will be presented at the National Immunisation Safety Expert Committee (NISEC) for causality assessment.

Alternatively, SA is using the “MedSafety” App which health workers are encouraged to use to report adverse events rather than using paper-based reporting. This data is shared with Sahpra and the health department.