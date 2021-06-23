Lesufi encourages teachers to get the jab and make up for lost time, protect pupils

The vaccination of Gauteng teachers got under way on Wednesday, with just a few glitches reported in the morning.

Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said a vaccination site in Roodepoort had to close because of a burst water pipe, but the education team was trying to find a new location.

And there was a vaccine delivery mix-up. “There are areas in the south [of Johannesburg] where the vaccine which was delivered was the opposite of the vaccine which was supposed to be delivered,” Lesufi said.

At these sites, the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two jabs, was delivered instead of the Johnson & Johnson jab, which only requires single administration and had been prescribed for those in the education department. “They are rectifying that,” said Lesufi.

He was speaking at the Rabasotho community centre in Thembisa, where he had just received his vaccination. He was joined by education minister Angie Motshekga and the deputy health minister, Joe Phaahla.