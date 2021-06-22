Virtual cooks aim to break world record for Reach For A Dream

Thousands to cook simultaneously in their kitchens on Thursday

In an attempt to break a Guinness World Record for virtual cooking, Reach For A Dream has sold thousands of Easy Peasy Pea Curry ingredient boxes that will be used in a virtual cook-a-long.



The foundation aims to make history by having 3,000 people “come together” on Thursday in a virtual kitchen and cook a meal for a good cause...