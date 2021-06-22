Controversy over playoffs rages on

It will be business as usual for Chippa United despite Royal AM saying they will not show up for their DStv Premiership promotion playoffs fixture at the Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday, at 3pm.

Only hours before the squad boarded a plane bound for Durban late on Monday afternoon, Chippa’s management said they would handle the match exactly the same as any other.

This despite Royal AM coming out boldly earlier in the day saying they would not honour the fixture.

The club’s chief operations officer, Sinky Mnisi, told SowetanLIVE that as the club were taking their dispute with the PSL over the promotion playoffs to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein, they would be not be playing on Tuesday.

However, Chippa CEO Lukhanyo Mzinzi said the Chilli Boys would be on the pitch and kitted up to play come 3pm.

“We are on the 4.10pm flight today [Monday] to Durban,” Mzinzi said.

“We are preparing as per the PSL schedule that we were given on Saturday morning, ahead of our fixture with Richards Bay.

“According to that schedule, we are playing tomorrow against Royal AM at Chatsworth Stadium.

“We are honouring the fixture from our side.

“We are flying out today to honour that fixture, unless we get something written from the PSL to tell us otherwise.”

When asked if the match would be declared a walkover should Royal AM be a no-show, Mzinzi said: “Yes, according to the rules, but we cannot comment on that as it’s a matter for the PSL.

“We do not want to pre-empt whether it’s just mind games that Royal AM are playing or if the message is legit.

“What if we don’t honour our fixture and then Royal AM pitch up?

“We will see what happens at the stadium tomorrow.

“According to our fixture list we are playing tomorrow.”

Royal saw their application to interdict the playoffs dismissed by the Johannesburg high court at the weekend, paving the way for Chippa and Richards Bay to open the round-robin with a match in Gqeberha on Saturday. Chippa won 2-1.

Royal are next up for Chippa, but the KZN side insisted they would not be playing, citing the pending petition to the Supreme Court.

“No, we are not playing, based on the court order,” Mnisi told SowetanLIVE.

“That’s all. PSL can’t insist on us playing.

“Our legal stance is that we are not playing, simple. We don’t even want to comment.

“Royal AM is not playing, based on AJ Nyathi’s court order, that’s it.

“If you need more [information], get our attorney [Eric] Mabuza; he is in a position to elaborate more.”

SowetanLIVE contacted PSL acting CEO Mato Madlala to find out what would happen should AM not honour the fixture.

“I don’t know; you spoke to Sinky. I didn’t speak to him,” Madlala responded.

“I cannot think about what will happen tomorrow. I won’t answer you.

“You spoke to him, I didn’t and I can’t prejudge what will happen.”

On Friday night, Gauteng high court deputy judge president Roland Sutherland dismissed Royal AM’s application to have his initial order, which he gave last week on Saturday, reviewed in the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Immediately thereafter, the law firm representing Royal AM, Mabuza Attorneys, issued a notification letter to the PSL, indicating they would appeal against Sutherland’s order via section 17 (2) (b) of the Superior Courts Act. They have since appealed.

Royal contend that they, and not Sekhukhune United, should have gained automatic promotion into the DStv Premiership. — Additional reporting by Neville Khoza