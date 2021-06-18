Kruger National Park rhino poacher gets 23-year sentence

SA National Parks (SANParks) on Friday welcomed the 23-year prison sentence handed to a rhino poacher by the Skukuza regional court prosecuting team.

Alsony Alberto Valoyi, an illegal immigrant from Mozambique, pleaded guilty to six charges related to rhino poaching after being arrested inside the Kruger National Park (KNP) in November 2016.

He was found guilty of being an illegal immigrant, trespassing in a national park, possession of a firearm with the intention to commit a crime, possession of unlicensed ammunition, possession of a dangerous weapon, hunting and being in possession of six rhino horns.

Three rhino poaching suspects have been arrested in separate incidents in the past seven days in the Lower Sabie section of the park.