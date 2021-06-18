Makhanda protest called off after court interdict

The protest and shutdown of Makhanda was on Friday afternoon called off by protest leaders.

Protesters met and decided to call off the shutdown of the city on Friday afternoon after Makana municipality secured an urgent interim interdict against them early on Friday morning.

The interdict prohibited the Unemployed peoples' Movement and all otherprotesters from gathering in large groups, threatening, harassing,intimidating, or assaulting others or vandalising municipal property.

While the UPM's Ayanda Kota rejected the interdicted and the motives of themunicipality in obtaining it he said people's lives would be at stake.

He said the citizens of Makana municipality would now focus on registeringpeople for the October local government elections so that they could electleaders who would properly represent the interest of the people.

Some shops and other businesses opened their doors to customers at about midday.

DispatchLIVE