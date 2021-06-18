Joburg primary school principal shot dead
The principal of a primary school in Finetown, Johannesburg, was gunned down early on Friday.
Provincial education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the principal was killed inside the school premises.
Just got information that a principal of a Finetown Primary School was shot dead inside the school premises moments ago. We are on our way to the school. @EducationGP1 @Steve_Mabona— Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) June 18, 2021
“We are on our way to the school to understand what might have transpired there,” said Mabona.
Gauteng police could not immediately comment on the matter.
This is a developing story.
TimesLIVE