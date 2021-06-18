News

Joburg primary school principal shot dead

Iavan Pijoos Journalist 18 June 2021
The principal was shot dead inside the school premises. Stock photo.
The principal of a primary school in Finetown, Johannesburg, was gunned down early on Friday.

Provincial education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the principal was killed inside the school premises.

“We are on our way to the school to understand what might have transpired there,” said Mabona.

Gauteng police could not immediately comment on the matter.

This is a developing story. 

TimesLIVE

