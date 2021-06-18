Electrocuted couple's 'meter bridged, earth disconnected': City Power

City Power's preliminary investigation into the cause of the electrocution of a couple in Crosby, near Mayfair in Johannesburg, has revealed that an electricity meter was bridged and the earth disconnected on the meter box inside their house.

City Power said the finding confirmed an earlier suspicion that their network could have been tampered with, leading to voltage instability.

“Further observation is that we suspect that the earth leakage on the customer’s box was faulty or tampered with, since the meter was tampered with during the bridging. If there was an earth fault, the earth leakage should have tripped instead of shocking the couple,” said City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

The bodies of the newlywed Johannesburg couple, Zaheer Sarang and Nabeelah Khan, who had just returned from their honeymoon, were found in the shower at the weekend.

Their family said the city was warned about the problem before their deaths. Zaheer’s father, Yusuf Sarang, told TimesLIVE he had previously complained about electricity-related incidents at the house but said he never got a formal response.