Fear, fake news, registration process affecting vaccination of elderly: Kubayi-Ngubane

Fear driven by fake news as well as poor accessibility to the government's online registration portal — the electronic vaccination data system (EVDS) — are some of the reasons why SA's elderly are hesitant to get vaccinated.

This was revealed by acting minister of health Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane during her first parliamentary sitting before the portfolio committee on health on Thursday.

Kubayi-Ngubane was appointed as acting minister in the portfolio after President Cyril Ramaphosa placed minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave pending a Special Investigating Unit probe into the alleged irregular awarding of a R150m tender to Digital Vibes.

The acting minister, who has hit the ground running since taking over, said she received a report on Wednesday night by a researcher from the University of Johannesburg.

The research looked at some of the reasons there was a low registration number in phase 2 of the government’s national vaccination rollout in the category of over-60s now under way.

“Key issues that are coming out, in terms of our public, is that there is fear of vaccination and that is informed by fake news and misinformation. We need to ensure and intensify in countering the message that goes out to the public and ensure that what is real, serious and truthful, is what goes out,” she said.