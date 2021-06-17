Whale of an accolade for Algoa Bay
Heritage site recognition for marine hotspot a major boost for ecotourism
The World Cetacean Alliance has declared Algoa Bay a Whale Heritage Site in recognition of its rich whale and dolphin diversity and the sustainable marine tourism industry it supports.
The declaration, made on Wednesday, means SA is the only country in the world with two accredited Whale Heritage Sites...
