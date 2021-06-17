Young people warn of marine catastrophe
Young South Africans are calling on leaders to “listen to the ocean” and respond urgently to threats to its wellbeing, including pollution and climate change.
The #ListenToTheOcean campaign was launched this week at the G7 Summit in Carbis Bay in Cornwall, England, and supportive groups have already been established around SA, including in Gqeberha...
