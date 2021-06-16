'Konje, what is level 3 again?' - Mzansi reacts to lockdown alert level change
Social media was flooded with reaction to President Cyril Ramaphosa's announcement on Tuesday that SA will be moving to lockdown alert level 3 to try curb the spread of Covid-19.
Ramaphosa addressed the nation on developments in the country’s response to the pandemic, confirming that SA was in the third wave of Covid-19 infections and drew attention to the spike in new cases.
He said Gauteng was the hardest hit province, accounting for nearly two-thirds of new cases measured over the past week.
To try curb the spread of the virus, Ramaphosa announced several restrictions, including a nationwide curfew between 10pm and 4am.
All gatherings, including religious, political and social, are limited to 50 people indoors, 100 outdoors, with a 50% capacity indoors in smaller spaces.
Alcohol sales for off-site consumption is restricted to between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday, excluding public holidays. Alcohol sales for on-site consumption are permitted per licence conditions till 9pm. Alcohol consumption in all public spaces, including beaches and parks, is strictly prohibited.
On social media, the hashtag #FamilyMeetings topped the trends list, as users weighed in on the updated regulations.
All these Levels are starting to look the same to me now.— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) June 15, 2021
So what aren't we allowed to do agian in Level 3?#FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/wB2HwjGdeJ
South Africans watching President Cyril Ramaphosa :#FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/eqL635uq6Q— ㄥ乇乇 (@LeeCore_) June 15, 2021
I wish we could replace the #FamilyMeeting with a #FamilyEmail.— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) June 15, 2021
Bullet-points please @CyrilRamaphosa.
Let’s get to the point… pic.twitter.com/m5mwofciYz
The only thing keeping the family tweeting is the “sale of Alcohol “ #FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/PoAfRJFyAa— TheBlackAssociate👨🏾⚖️⚖️ (@NativeResident) June 15, 2021
The more things change, the more they remain the same, my take from the President's speech #Level3 #Familymeeting #CyrilRamaphosa #StaySafe— Saprin Koti_the_MC (@SaprinK) June 15, 2021
#FamilyMeeting Am I the only one who changed the channel after I heard alcohol will not be closed? pic.twitter.com/HscM85Yq6C— Fx.kea (@Kea_M07) June 15, 2021
First we were not allowed to celebrate Heritage Day, but told to sing Jerusalema!❌— BMacM (@1BMacM) June 15, 2021
Had Christmas & New Years Eve in masks!
Then we not allowed to go for easter gatherings & ceremonies!
Now we not allowed to celebrate Youth Day!💔#FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/x8VXd88iKc
Hai I should’ve went to groove one more time and celebrated June 16 today because tomorrow is cancelled 💔 #FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/1qYMxtnV2G— SindiSinds (@SindiswaNdala__) June 15, 2021
Cupcake said : "Y'all be safe thou" #FamilyMeeting pic.twitter.com/6kI6wlnFJt— Jane Van Potgieter🇿🇦. (@ManuRams_) June 15, 2021
Do you still remember when we thought Lockdown would only be for 21 days? #FamilyMeeting | #lockdown | #ThirdWave pic.twitter.com/T9k07HJcmF— Black Lives Matter (@NgwaneAkani) June 15, 2021