Despatch man jailed for raping teen sister
A Despatch man who admitted to raping and beating his 15-year-old sister was sentenced to 25 years in prison.
“You have committed a terrible, terrible crime,” judge Glenn Goosen said as he handed down the sentence on Monday...
