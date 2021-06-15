Murder accused claims he tried to help victim

One of two men accused of the murder of a Jeffreys Bay resident claimed he had tried to help Jonathan Zane Hayward, who was apparently drunk and stumbling in a parking lot near Club Beachfront during the early hours of April 29 2017.



Renaldo Kamoetoe, 30, told the high court in Gqeberha on Monday that he had witnessed Hayward falling over his own feet and when he went to help him he noticed that Hayward was bleeding from the mouth...