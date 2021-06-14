Family outraged after schoolgirl targeted for Afro hairstyle
Eastern Cape education department officials will on Monday visit Astra Primary School in Gqeberha, where a 13-year-old pupil was reportedly called out for her Afro hairstyle.
The girl’s mother says she has been bullied and mocked for wearing her hair naturally...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.