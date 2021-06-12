Man jailed for shooting cop girlfriend after argument

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been sentenced to 18 years in jail for killing his cop girlfriend.

The Camperdown regional court sentenced Thabiso Ndlovu, 28, on Thursday after several court appearances.

Hawks spokesperson Capt Simphiwe Mhlongo said Ndlovu shot Const Thandiwe Mavaneni, 33, who was stationed at Inchanga police station, several times after an argument.

“On June 12 2019, Constable Mavaneni was shot multiple times in the body while she was off duty at her residence in Mpumalanga township,” said Mhlongo.

“She was taken to hospital for medical attention and on her arrival she managed to tell the nurses that she was shot at by her boyfriend, Thabiso Ndlovu, after an argument.

“Ndlovu was immediately placed under arrest as he was also at the hospital. He was charged with murder and the case docket was allocated to Hawks members from the Durban serious organised crime unit for further investigation.”

TimesLIVE