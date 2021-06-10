Murder case postponed for accused to seek medical treatment

From claims of a bloody nose to piles, two men accused of the murder of a Jeffreys Bay man had their trial postponed in the high court in Gqeberha on Thursday to receive medical attention.



Acting judge Olav Ronaasen postponed the matter to allow Remeo Booysen, 21, and Renaldo Kamoetoe, 27, an opportunity to consult with a doctor after complaining about their ailments on Wednesday...