Man shot dead in robbery at Sterkspruit home

A Sterkspruit man was shot dead in his home during a scuffle with a robber on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Moitheri Bojabotseha said the armed robber entered the house in Tienbank shortly before midnight aiming to steal their car.

“It is alleged that at about 11.30pm, a couple were in their house when the [robber] pushed open the door and demanded the vehicle’s keys.

“A scuffle ensued between them and the [robber] fatally shot the man and assaulted his girlfriend with the firearm.”

Bojabotseha said the woman sustained a wound to the head.

The robber fled in the couple's car.

The car’s tracking device was activated and it was found abandoned with the key still inside.

HeraldLIVE