Patensie man to appear in court on drug charges

A 22-year-old man was arrested in Patensie on Monday for the possession of drugs with a street value of more than R22,000.

A sergeant and a constable of the local police station had acted on information about drugs at a house in Ramaphosa village in Patensie.

On arrival, the team met the suspect, who appeared suspicious and nervous, police spokesperson Captain Mali Govender said.

During a search of the informal dwelling, Mandrax tablets, bankies of tik, bankies of dagga and two bags of loose dagga were seized.

The suspect, who was allegedly in SA illegally, was arrested and is expected to appear in the town’s magistrate’s court later this week.

He faces charges of possession of drugs.

Sarah Baartman District acting district commissioner Brigadier John Lebok congratulated the police members.

“Your contribution to getting drugs off the streets is noted with appreciation. Your actions have both directly and indirectly impacted on the community,” he told them.

“Drugs affect families and are one of the great contributors to crime.

“May your actions proliferate to other areas of the district, so that we get rid of criminal elements who threaten our moral fibre.”

