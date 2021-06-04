Police search for missing Gqeberha teen

Police are searching for a Gqeberha teenager who was reported missing on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Deidre Hall, 17, left her Harrower Road, Kensington, home on Sunday last week between 2pm and 4.45pm.

“All her clothes were missing except for her school uniform.

“It is suspected that she may be living with her boyfriend in Gelvandale — name and address unknown,” Naidu said.

Hall was last seen wearing camouflage shorts and a green T-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det Joshua Shilajoe on 071-475-2310, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or report to their nearest police station.

