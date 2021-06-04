Missing Kensington teen found

The Kensington teenager who was reported missing on Tuesday has been found.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Deidre Hall, 17, was found in Gelvandale on Thursday after she left home on Sunday afternoon.

She had disappeared with all her clothes, except her school uniform.

“The teenager was found yesterday [Thursday] in Gelvandale and the [investigating officer] was not informed by the family,” Naidu said.