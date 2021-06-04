News

Missing Kensington teen found

By Herald Reporter - 04 June 2021
Deidre Hall, 17, has been found in Gelvandale
The Kensington teenager who was reported missing on Tuesday has been found.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said Deidre Hall, 17, was found in Gelvandale on Thursday after she left home on Sunday afternoon.

She had disappeared with all her clothes, except her school uniform.

“The teenager was found yesterday [Thursday] in Gelvandale and the [investigating officer] was not informed by the family,” Naidu said.

