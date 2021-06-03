SA ticks the boxes for LGBTQ+ travellers

SA has been rated as one of the top countries for LGBTQ+ travellers to visit in 2021.

To recognise LGBTQ Pride month this June, the most gay-friendly countries for travel were ranked to raise awareness of global attitudes, and SA came in 11th.

The study, conducted by MyDatingAdviser.com, was based on statistics covering attitudes towards homosexuality and laws towards the LGBTQ+ community.

SA was given an LGBTQ+ travel index score of 86.2 (out of a possible 100 points).

What makes it one of the most gay-friendly countries?

Public acceptance towards homosexuality: 54% of the SA public is accepting towards homosexuality, according to a survey;

Sexual activity for same-sex couples: Male legal since 1998. Female always legal;

Civil union rights: Limited recognition of unregistered partnerships since 1998; same-sex marriage since 2006;

Marriage rights: Legal since 2006;

Adoption rights: Legal since 2002;

Military service rights: Legal since 1998;

Anti-discrimination laws: The constitution bans all anti-gay discrimination; and

Gender identity laws: Anti-discrimination laws are interpreted to include gender identity; legal gender may be changed after surgical or medical treatment.

Sweden was ranked the best country to visit, while the Netherlands came in second.

Spain was third, followed closely by France, the UK, Germany, Canada, Australia, Brazil and Argentina.

The data set focused on societal acceptance of homosexuality, sexual activity rights, civil union rights, marriage rights, adoption rights, military service rights, anti-discrimination laws, and gender identity laws.

Also in the top 20 were Italy, the US and Greece, to name a few.

HeraldLIVE