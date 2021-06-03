Div puts EP on war footing ahead of warm-ups

Moment of truth for young squad with games against Cheetahs and Griquas

Undaunted by the loss of seven senior players, EP coach Peter de Villiers has put his team on a war footing ahead of warm-ups against the Cheetahs and Griquas to test the mettle of his young squad.



The depleted squad face the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday and the Griquas in Kimberley next Friday...