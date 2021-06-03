Gauteng cases surging as SA records 5,782 new Covid-19 infections in 24 hours

Covid-19 cases in Gauteng are surging at greater rates than the rest of the country, the health ministry said on Wednesday night.

Because of this, the ministry has encouraged residents of the province to adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions, including wearing a mask, washing hands, sanitising and maintaining social distancing.

This came as the ministry announced that there were 5,782 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to date to 1,675,013. The new infections came from 45,484 tests.