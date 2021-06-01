Three foetuses found in Gqeberha cast shadow over Child Protection Week
Child welfare services highlight need for early childhood education and special care for vulnerable young women
Garbage pickers in Missionvale made a gruesome discovery on Monday when they found a human foetus among the rubble at an informal dumpsite.
It was the third discarded foetus found in Gqeberha since Saturday, on the eve of Child Protection Week, and child welfare services in the city believe these incidents highlight the need for early childhood education and special care for youths...
