Things looking up for Nelson Mandela Bay fashion entrepreneur
Loanda Blewett celebrates seventh year in business by opening online store
She started with two rails of clothing seven years ago and now Loanda Blewett of Love That runs five retail stores across the Eastern and Southern Cape.
Last week, she launched her sixth — an online shop...
