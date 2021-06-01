Appeal for help in finding missing Helenvale teen
A mentally challenged Helenvale teenager has been missing since Friday and police have appealed for assistance in tracing his whereabouts.
Sixteen-year-old Shelton Afrikaner left his Elk Street home at about 2pm wearing blue shorts, a blue T-shirt, a black K-Way top, a blue hooded top, and white and blue Tommy takkies.
According to his family, his mental functioning was that of a 10-year-old, police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.
Contact Detective Ayanda Songxaba on 071-352-4733 if you have seen Shelton or may know where he is.
HeraldLIVE
