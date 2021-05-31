Bloemfontein fraud suspect could be in Gqeberha

A suspect wanted for a string of alleged fraud cases in the Free State could be hiding out in Nelson Mandela Bay.

A warrant of arrest was issued by the Bloemfontein magistrate’s court on March 3 after several attempts to find Rodney Dudley Rippon, 31, had failed.

He has allegedly committed fraud in Bloemfontein and East London, with a civil case pending in Gqeberha.

Free State police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said Rippon would book into guest houses and leave without paying.

“In one of the guest houses he [allegedly] left with a visitor’s laptop which contained his personal information, including banking details,” Makhele said.

He then allegedly used the laptop to apply for a R50,000 loan and unsuccessful tried to take out several cellphone contracts.

Makhele said Rippon had also allegedly taken a person’s vehicle he was meant to to fix.

Instead, he had sold it without the owner’s permission.

“He would also [allegedly] advertise building Wendy houses, take deposits from clients and vanish without honouring his promises.”

Rippon is believed to be in Gqeberha, East London or Bloemfontein.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Warrant Officer Robert Bookless on 076-520-4357.

HeraldLIVE