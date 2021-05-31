Frustrated minister ready to defend tourism fund in court

The ministry of tourism will contest an application by AfriForum and Solidarity regarding the lawfulness of the criteria it adopted to pay recipients from the R1.2bn Tourism Equity Fund.

Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane confirmed this during a media briefing on Monday.

The fund was established with the Small Enterprise Finance Agency (Sefa) and was tailored to provide a combination of debt finance and grants to facilitate equity acquisition and new project development in the tourism sector by black entrepreneurs.

It was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa as part of the Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan in response to the coronavirus pandemic last year.

Solidarity and AfriForum obtained an interdict in April which prevented the government from processing any applications or making any payments from the fund pending the main court application.