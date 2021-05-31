Unemployed truck driver to spend Daily Lotto win on his and his son’s education

An unemployed truck driver from Sebokeng, Gauteng, says his lottery win couldn’t have come at a better time.

The 44-year-old won R181,059.90 in the Daily Lotto draw that took place on May 22.

“This couldn’t have come at a better time. I have been unemployed for more than a year. My biggest concern was my family’s wellbeing as I am the sole breadwinner.

“My eldest son passed matric with exceptional results last year and as a father, it broke my heart that I was not able to afford him the opportunity to further his studies at university,” said the emotional winner.

He said he also plans to upgrade his own skills.

“As a truck driver by profession, a portion of my winnings will go towards improving my skills so I may find employment again. I will be paying for my hazchem certification for dangerous goods transport training and licence.”

He spent R15 on the winning ticket using a manual selection method.

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner.

Mabuza said the national lottery has created more than 13 million Daily Lotto winners since the beginning of this year, with R156,150,136 paid out.

“This game is one of the most affordable games in the lottery gaming portfolio, at a cost of R3 per board,” Mabuza said.

TimesLIVE