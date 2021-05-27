Jovial Jacob Zuma confident corruption trial will be finalised this year

Former president Jacob Zuma believes his corruption trial will conclude by the end of the year.

Speaking to hundreds of supporters outside the Pietermaritzburg high court on Wednesday, a jovial Zuma said his lawyers had presented evidence that would prove there was no case against him.

Zuma said he was now waiting to see how the NPA linked him to the sale of arms with French manufacturer Thales.

Zuma pleaded not guilty to a raft of corruption and fraud charges.

“The case cannot be postponed any further. It has been slightly postponed but it won't be postponed again to the next year. I think that by the end of this year the case will have concluded,” Zuma said.