Two teachers face criminal charges for raping pupil at Soweto school

Incidents occurred over two years from when the girl was 13

Lindile Sifile Journalist 25 May 2021
Siyabonga Secondary School in Bramfischerville, Soweto where two teachers allegedly sexually violated a pupil.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The Gauteng department of education says it has opened criminal cases against two teachers from a Soweto school who allegedly took turns sexually assaulting a pupil over a period of two years from when she was 13 years old.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona confirmed on Monday that one of the educators from Siyabonga Secondary School in Bramfischerville has been placed on precautionary suspension pending finalisation of his disciplinary process.

The other teacher, who pleaded innocent to charges of misconduct related to the sexual assault of the pupil at the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC), was found guilty and dismissed in March.

