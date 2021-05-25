News

Schauderville school a danger zone

Fears for safety of pupils and residents after gale-force winds rip off roof

PREMIUM
By Simtembile Mgidi - 25 May 2021

Parents and teachers are concerned about the safety of pupils at David Livingstone Senior Secondary School in Schauderville after gale-force winds ripped off the roof of the main school building last week.

Two neighbouring homes and a vehicle were damaged as a result, raising the question as to what would have happened had the pupils been at school at the time...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Nelson Mandela Bay women taught to defend themselves
Lorraine resident’s modified 2006 Subaru Impreza WRX turns heads everywhere

Most Read

X