Schauderville school a danger zone

Fears for safety of pupils and residents after gale-force winds rip off roof

PREMIUM

Parents and teachers are concerned about the safety of pupils at David Livingstone Senior Secondary School in Schauderville after gale-force winds ripped off the roof of the main school building last week.



Two neighbouring homes and a vehicle were damaged as a result, raising the question as to what would have happened had the pupils been at school at the time...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.