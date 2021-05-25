Schauderville school a danger zone
Fears for safety of pupils and residents after gale-force winds rip off roof
Parents and teachers are concerned about the safety of pupils at David Livingstone Senior Secondary School in Schauderville after gale-force winds ripped off the roof of the main school building last week.
Two neighbouring homes and a vehicle were damaged as a result, raising the question as to what would have happened had the pupils been at school at the time...
