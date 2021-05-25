Eastern Cape game farm on sale for R580m

Magic Hills near Jansenville covers nearly 17,000ha of Karoo land

PREMIUM

Do you have a spare R580m lying around? Why not buy what is the most expensive agricultural property on the SA market — and it is right outside Jansenville in the Eastern Cape.



Magic Hills is a privately owned game reserve stretching over nearly 17,000ha of Karoo land, with the furthest ends of the property reaching into the Western and Northern Cape...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.