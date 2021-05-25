Eastern Cape game farm on sale for R580m
Magic Hills near Jansenville covers nearly 17,000ha of Karoo land
Do you have a spare R580m lying around? Why not buy what is the most expensive agricultural property on the SA market — and it is right outside Jansenville in the Eastern Cape.
Magic Hills is a privately owned game reserve stretching over nearly 17,000ha of Karoo land, with the furthest ends of the property reaching into the Western and Northern Cape...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.