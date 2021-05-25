No jail term for men who tortured dog to death
Two Kleinskool herdsmen who cruelly tortured and killed a female crossbred dog in front of residents escaped a jail term on Monday despite desperate calls from the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) for them to be imprisoned.
Earlier, a vet had testified to the severity of Meisie’s injuries when she was beaten with a garden hoe and her body hung from a pole — reportedly because she had killed livestock...
