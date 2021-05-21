Police launch crime awareness drive in Gqeberha

Police in Nelson Mandela Bay embarked on a crime-prevention programme in hotspot areas on Wednesday to raise awareness in the community.

Members of Algoa Park’s crime prevention unit, along with the Community Policing Forum and sector patrollers, visited a shopping centre in Spondo Road, Zwide, where fraud and theft at ATMs are prevalent.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the campaign was aimed at the elderly, who were often easy targets for fraudsters.

“All the ATMs in the area were visited and pamphlets were handed out.

“The presence of police and CPF members around these hotspots made an impact and the community was very appreciative as the group patiently explained to the elderly on what to look out for when making transactions,” Janse van Rensburg said.

Similarly, Bethelsdorp police promoted crime awareness in Arcadia, Salt Lake and Bloemendal, where burglaries are an increasing concern.

“The community policing officer, with the assistance of the sector managers and the CPF, went door-to-door, interacting with the community and informing them to take extra precautionary measures in safeguarding their property.”

Officials also asked the community not to protect criminals, but to expose them by notifying the police of any suspicious activity.

HeraldLIVE