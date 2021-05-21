Can Lions stop Bulls juggernaut?

Coach Van Rooyen knows his side will have to deliver five-star performance at Ellis Park

PREMIUM

After watching a runaway Bulls train demolish everything in its path, an expectant Lions outfit are waiting at the next station hoping to derail the juggernaut when it pulls into Ellis Park at 3.30pm on Saturday.



The table-topping Bulls, having already won the Vodacom Unlocked Series and the Carling Currie Cup, are steaming towards the PRO14 Rainbow Cup SA title...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.