Biometrics key in fight against fraud, as identity theft soars

Identity theft in Southern Africa increased by more than 300% in 2020 and digital fraud is becoming an ever increasing concern for businesses across SA and the world.



Southern African Fraud Preventions Services (SAFPS), along with the Insurance Crime Bureau, hosted the digital Fraud Summit on Wednesday to discuss some of the possible solutions to help combat the issue of digital fraud...

